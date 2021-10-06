Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

Associated Press

Benton Harbor — Michigan on Wednesday urged residents of Benton Harbor to use bottled water for cooking and drinking, a major shift in response to elevated levels of lead.

The state has been making free bottled water and filters available in the southwestern Michigan city. But the announcement is the first time that authorities recommended that residents in the predominantly Black and mostly low income city reduce their use of tap water.

More than 15,000 cases will be delivered in the days ahead, the state said.

"We’ve listened to the community’s concerns and out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department.

The state last month said it would go door-to-door to distribute filters and show people how to install them. But in its latest statement, the state said the federal government is studying how effective the filters are in reducing lead in drinking water.

Benton Harbor, population 9,600, is in Berrien County. Environmental groups have accused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration and local officials of failing to adequately respond since lead contamination was discovered three years ago.

One of those groups, the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the state's latest statement doesn't go far enough. Cyndi Roper said Michigan should simply tell people not to drink the water.

“They should be unambiguous about the status of the community’s water,” Roper said. “They need to work on getting all of the lead pipes out in one year and simultaneously work on water quality issues.”

Whitmer has called for spending $20 million in Benton Harbor to replace nearly 6,000 service lines, most suspected of containing lead, within five years.

Two hundred miles away in Flint, lead flowed in 2014-15 because water pulled from a river wasn’t properly treated to reduce corrosion in old pipes.

Benton Harbor, like many communities in western Michigan, gets its water from Lake Michigan. The problem apparently is the condition of the water after it is treated and moves through an aging distribution system into homes.

Roper noted that some communities served by Benton Harbor have chosen other water suppliers, which has reduced volume in the pipes and can affect water quality.

Indeed, while recommending that residents use bottled water, the state still urged residents to run their faucets or bathtubs daily.