Kalamazoo police clear large homeless encampment

Police Wednesday cleared a homeless encampment.

City spokesman Ryan Bridges said no arrests had been made as of noon.

Bridges said the people who were living at the encampment, located on Ampersee Avenue in the area of Hotop and Riverview, were cooperating with police.

Authorities removed 11 vehicles, including RVs, from the property, he said.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley said police were put in a "painful" situation in having to clear the site of people.

"So this by our leadership had to be done at this time at this date ..."

Coakley also said the city was able to get help for some of the encampment's residents.

"We've been able to get some of those who were homeless on this site to other locations," he said. "We've also been able to get others transportation to loved ones and other parts of the country."

He made his brief remarks to reporters before police officers escorted members of the media through the encampment just before 1 p.m. Wednesday and after the people living there had left.

The ground was muddy and littered with tents, wooden pallets, plywood sheets, cardboard, blue vinyl tarps, old bicycles, plastic bins and trash. Embers from campfires still smoldered.

People left behind campers and makeshift shelters complete with cots, fire pits and clotheslines.

According to media reports, the city said in September it would clear the encampment because of health and safety concerns. Officials estimated there were about 150 people living on the property.

The city said the encampment had continued to grow since the spring when residents of another encampment in the city were forced to leave due to flooding.

According to the Kalamazoo County Continuum of Care, a nonprofit that provides services to the homeless, the site is a brownfield site that has potentially hazardous substances in the ground, making it unsafe and unhealthy for human habitation.

