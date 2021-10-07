MSP trooper, suspect shot Wednesday after traffic stop in Niles

A man is in serious condition and a Michigan State Police trooper is in stable condition after they were shot during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Niles, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m., they said. Niles is about and 195 miles west of Detroit and about 11 miles from South Bend, Indiana.

According to a preliminary investigation, the trooper stopped a vehicle after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver had one passenger in the vehicle.

The trooper arrested the driver for having a suspended operator's license. Police said after the driver was detained, the trooper spoke to the passenger.

The passenger exited the vehicle and a physical struggle between him and the trooper ensued, they said. Both the trooper and the passenger fired shots and both were wounded.

Officials said the trooper was shot in the leg, but they didn't know the extent of the suspect's injuries.

