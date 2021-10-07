UM President Mark Schlissel to give annual leadership address

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel is giving his annual leadership address Thursday where he is expected to outline his priorities for the coming year.

Schlissel, who announced Tuesday he was stepping down from his presidency a year early, is speaking from the Robertson Auditorium in the Ross School of Business on the Ann Arbor campus.

Schlissel, 63, said he came to the decision to step down in June 2023 after discussion with the school's Board of Regents.

"I decided that this timing is appropriate," he said in a statement. "The new horizon gives the board time to consult with our community, think about the future and thoroughly plan and conduct a search for my successor, while allowing us to continue momentum on important and time-critical efforts that are underway."

The last two years of his tenure have been marred by sexual abuse scandals and controversies over how the college has responded to the pandemic. Additionally, a $300 million UM innovation center project announced in 2019 and backed by billionaires Dan Gilbert and Stephen Ross in downtown Detroit fell through earlier this year. Ross, who had pledged $100 million toward the project, said his Related Companies will seek a different location in Detroit, apparently leaving Gilbert to develop the former jail site alone.

Regent Sarah Hubbard told The Detroit News on Tuesday that "I don’t think that he needed to leave early. I think he decided to leave early. He wanted to exit at the right time that is right for the university."

Schlissel came to UM in 2014. His second five-year contract was set to expire in 2024. He revised his timeline for departing the university last month, officials said.

"This is the eighth year of my presidency and an important time to strategically consider the future of our university,” Schlissel wrote in an email message to the university community. “We are emerging from an historic global pandemic and adjusting to new and still evolving ways of working, learning and living, both as individuals and as a university.

“We’re planning our next fundraising campaign and developing the longer-term strategies that will continue to drive our academic excellence and enhance our societal impact. And we’re working on our campus culture and climate to help us to live up to our highest ideals.

“Each of these important priorities will require commitment and leadership that extends into the next decade and beyond.”

