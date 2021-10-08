State warns consumers to not drink cider made by Middleville company

Consumers should not drink apple cider made by a Middleville company due to food safety concerns, state officials warned Friday.

The cider was made by Bowens Mills, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Middleville is located in Barry County in western Michigan, about 27 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.

The company was operating an unlicensed cider processing facility and selling the cider in violation of state food laws, the department officials said.

They also said inspectors who visited the facility reported concerns about the cider's safety. The department issued a cease and desist order to ensure the company did not ship any additional product out of its facility.

Officials said Bowens Mills products covered by the department's warning include:

► Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs with the label "Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider" and "Warning: Not Pasteurized."

► Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs with the label "Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider" and "Pasteurized."

► Apple cider packaged in half-gallon plastic jugs with the label "Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider" and "Pasteurized."

The department said consumers who may have purchased any of those products should discard them. It also said if consumers consumed any of the products and think they may have made them or any family members ill, they should seek immediate medical attention.

