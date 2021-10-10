Huron School District cancels classes Monday after water main break
The Huron School District in southern Wayne County will be closed on Monday due to a water main break, school officials said Sunday.
Superintendent Donovan Rowe announced on Twitter that the district was contacted by the Huron Department of Public Safety "pertaining to a water main break."
"The system is still not working, impacting the drinking and washing water in the district," his tweet said.
The Huron Township Department of Public Safety issued a boil-water alert for the entire township Sunday after a water main break, according to the News-Herald.