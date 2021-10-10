MSP probes shooting involving Hampton Twp. officers, driver from Calif.

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police is investigating an an exchange of gunfire involving police officers in Bay County and a driver from California parked on a township road.

A preliminary investigation found that two Hampton Township police officers on patrol at about 3 p.m. found a vehicle parked on the side of Finn Road. A 34-year-old driver from California fired a gun at the officers, MSP said in a news release Sunday night.

Both officers returned fire, the release said. Police said the suspect "did not immediately surrender," but officers took him into custody shortly after the shooting.

Neither the officers nor the suspect was struck by gunfire, according to the release; the suspect was "transported to a local hospital for medical treatment" and later taken to the Bay County Jail, the release said.

The officers, in accordance with department policy, were placed on administrative leave pending a review by the Prosecutor's Office.

Chief Bryan Benchley of the Hampton Township Public Safety Department requested that MSP's Third District Investigative Response Team conduct the investigation.