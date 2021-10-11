FBI joins search for Lenawee County woman missing since April

Lenawee County sheriff's officials on Monday announced they are working with the FBI and other law enforcement in the search for a woman who has been missing nearly six months.

The search includes Dee Ann Warner's home in Franklin Township and surrounding property, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"Investigators are evaluating information obtained during this search and the investigation is ongoing," the release said.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County reported in May that Warner, then 52, was last seen late April 24 or early April 25 at her home on Munger Road.

Warner "had no contact with her family and friends on phone or Facebook since she went missing," Crime Stoppers said at the time.

In June, WTVG in Ohio reported sheriff's officials and state police had suspended a search after combing the area with drones and K-9 units.

State police again are joining the new search along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Consumers Energy, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's detectives at (517) 264-5364.