M-185 on Mackinac Island reopens after $6M repair project

Mackinac Island — M-185 on Mackinac Island is fully accessible beginning today after construction this summer to rebuild portions of the roadway to address erosion.

The Michigan Department of Transportation invested about $6 million to rebuild M-185 after high water washed out some sections and eroded others, according to the Mackinac State Historic Parks, a state agency within the Department of Natural Resources.

Construction included pavement fixes and repairs to armor stone along the eastern and northern shore of the island. One location on the western shore, near Devil's Kitchen, was also repaired.

About four miles of the highway around the island sustained damage that escalated in fall 2019 and last winter. The highway does not regularly allow automobile traffic.

Updates on any additional closures or problems can be found on the Mackinac State Historic Parks website.