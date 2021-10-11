State offers blood lead testing, resources for Benton Harbor residents

The Detroit News

State health officials on Monday announced blood testing and other free help for Benton Harbor residents dealing with elevated lead levels in their water.

"There is no safe level of lead in the blood. A blood test is the best way to determine if your child has lead in their blood," officials said in a statement. "By taking this test, your child may be eligible for nursing case management services."

The city on Michigan's southwest side recently became the second major municipality in the state to move to bottled water due to high lead levels in its water.

In recent sampling periods, lead levels have been even higher than in initial testing where limits were exceeded in fall 2018, the first year of the violation of the state's lead and copper rule. That year, eight homes tested above 15 parts per billion and the highest was 60 ppb.

Blood lead testing is available for children who are:

Patients at InterCare Family Health Network, 800 M-139, Benton Harbor, (855) 869-6900.

Enrolled WIC participants at the Berrien County Health Department, 2149 E. Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, (800) 815-5485.

Residents might be eligible for services to remove lead-based paint and other issues through a home lead inspection, water testing or fixing hazards. Information is available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at (866) 691-5323.

Families also could be eligible to receive food assistance and other state aid such as health care coverage, child care, utility relief and cash assistance by calling 211 or applying online.

In 2021, 11 homes tested above 15 ppb with the highest coming in at 889 ppb.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy recently started making bottled water available to residents following pressure from activists.

Last week, officials urged residents to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

Distributions continue this week at multiple sites:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave.

1-3 p.m. Wednesday and 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St.;

2-6 p.m. Friday at God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone, Benton Harbor

Since Sept. 30, 23,763 cases of water have been distributed, the state said Monday.

"Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met," state officials said.

The sites will be posted at Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

For information or to arrange water delivery, call 211 or the Berrien County Health Department water hotline at (800) 815-5485.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month announced a plan to remove the estimated 2,400 or more lead pipes in Benton Harbor within five years.

EGLE said lead pipes are a major reason for lead in the water but environmental groups claim corrosion control also has failed.