Summer lingers: Warm Monday, but storms likely later across Michigan

The Detroit News

A warm day is expected Monday, with temperatures in much of Michigan topping 80 degrees. But thunderstorms are likely to move across the state this evening, raising the risk of damaging winds, hail and heavy rain, especially in the west.

Dry weather is expected during daytime hours, according to the National Weather Service, and while temperatures could reach into the low to mid-80s across lower Michigan, upper atmosphere clouds may keep temps short of record territory — 86 is the record for Detroit, 85 for Flint — but 15 to 20 degrees above average.

Southeast Michigan could see storms overnight, though severe weather is unlikely. Rain is forecast after 2 a.m. and could linger into early Tuesday morning.

The western side of the state, however, could see more robust activity.

"The better chance for showers and storms will develop after 6 p.m. this evening," the National Weather Service's Grand Rapids office says. "Some of the storms could become strong to severe, before weakening overnight. The main line will come in this evening. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours."

Some areas, such as Ludington, Muskegon and Holland, could receive a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of rain.

The damaging storms sparked more severe weather in the Plains. Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S.

Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa. But Sunday's storm “was kind of more of a spring setup," he said.

"We had unusually high moisture and a very, very strong weather system that came through,” he said.

In lower Michigan for the rest of the week, warmer than usual temperatures are expected until Saturday, when seasonal weather is likely to return. Highs around 70 are expected, with lows in the 60s.

Associated Press contributed.