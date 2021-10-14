Bridge Card system to be down overnight Saturday for upgrades

Lansing — The Bridge Card system in Michigan won't be available to anyone shopping overnight Saturday to Sunday as the system will be down for technical work.

The system will be upgraded as it switches to Fidelity Information Systems, a Florida-based technology services company that is the new Electronic Benefit Transfer provider for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Bridge Card system will be down from approximately 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Residents who receive food assistance, cash assistance and Women, Infant and Children benefits loaded on the cards will not be able to access them during those hours.

“These system changes will improve access to food and cash assistance because clients now will be able to use a mobile app that was not previously available,” said Lew Roubal, MDHHS senior deputy director for opportunity. “We apologize for any inconvenience and chose a timeframe with low Bridge Card activity to make this transition.”

The cards can be used beginning again at 11 a.m. Sunday without any effect on recipient benefits. Benefit balance information for all programs will be available at 11 a.m. and the transactional history will be available by 3 p.m.

Bridge Card holders can go to michigan.gov/MIBridges website or call the toll-free number on the back of their card for more information.