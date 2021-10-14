Michigan aims to replace Benton Harbor's lead pipes in 18 months, Gilchrist says

Benton Harbor — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said Thursday the state of Michigan is aiming to replace all of Benton Harbor's lead water services lines in the next 18 months in a bid to deal with Benton Harbor's lead-tainted water.

The "all hands on deck" effort is part of an executive directive that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office is issuing that will continue the delivery of bottled water, health care, home lead pipe replacement and other services for residents, Gilchrist said during a Thursday press conference in the southwest Michigan community of 9,615 residents.

The Whitmer administration's announcement, which has followed extensive criticism about delays in addressing the city's water crisis, is faster than a prior plan to budget $20 million for a five-year removal process.

To date, 219 lines in Benton Harbor have been replaced with 100 more expected by next April. There are an estimated 2,400 lead lines in the city.

Whitmer recently signed into law a $10 million appropriation for lead pipe removal in Benton Harbor. Gilchrist didn't immediately identify where the state would get the money to reach its 18 month lead pipeline removal goal.

Benton Harbor has had three consecutive years of lead levels in its water that have exceeded state and federal action levels of 15 parts per billion. The high readings have continued despite an effort by state agencies to have the city inject a corrosion control blend into the drinking water.

In 2018, when Benton Harbor recorded its first year of the lead exceedance, eight homes tested above the federal action level of 15 parts per billion — the highest at 60 ppb — compared with this year's readings, when 11 homes tested above 15 ppb with the highest coming in at 889 ppb.

The citywide reading in 2018 was 22 ppb compared with 24 ppb in this year's sampling.

While state officials maintain they are seeing improvements in reduce some lead levels, only last week did they recommend that residents only use bottled water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

Since Sept. 30, the state Department of Health and Human Services has delivered more than 33,500 cases of bottled water to city residents. It also has distributed hundreds of water filters, but early efforts were criticized as not doing enough to educate residents on how to install the devices correctly and encourage them to install the filters.

Following years of criticism, residents and environmental groups are seeking federal intervention in the impoverished southwest Michigan city. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Region 5 is reviewing the petition.

Officials from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have said a polyphosphate blend the city began using seems to be having an impact.

