Monroe Co. sheriff seeks tips in home invasion, armed robbery

Four men are wanted for allegedly telling a man they were Monroe County deputies before robbing him in his home, officials said.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Sandy Creek Road near North Dixie Highway and East Hurd in Frenchtown Township, according to the sheriff's office.

According to a preliminary investigation, four men forced their way into the home and identified themselves as "Monroe County sheriff." The men then assaulted the man who lived in the home, forced him to the floor, tied him up and held him down as they ransacked the house.

Officials said the four fled the home.

The victim then went to a neighbor's house and called 911.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the attack.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery should call the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7530.

