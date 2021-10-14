Motorcycle collides with car in Bedford Township; teen critically injured

The Detroit News

A car and motorcycle collided in Bedford Township on Thursday afternoon, authorities said, leaving a 15-year-old in critical condition.

The accident was reported on Lewis Avenue south of Sterns Road at 4:09 p.m. according to a Monroe County Sheriff's office press release.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 15 year-old from Toledo, Ohio, who was driving a Suzuki motorcycle, collided with a Ford Edge after its driver, a 32-year-old woman also from Toledo, stopped to allow him and other motorcycle drivers to pass. However, two of the motorcyclists attempted to pass behind her vehicle, striking the rear driver side, the release said.

The 15-year-old, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected.

The Ford driver was making a left turn onto northbound Lewis Avenue from a business driveway when she saw a group of motorcyclists traveling at a reported high rate of speed, according to the release.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle drivers were operating in a reckless manner prior to the accident, police said.

Excessive speed appears to be a facto, police said, but not intoxicating substances.

The Ford driver was not injured in the crash; the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital. .

Monroe County Ambulance and the Bedford Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.