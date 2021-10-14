Ohio man arrested in road rage shooting in Monroe County

An Ohio man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting at another motorist Thursday in a road rage incident, the Monroe County Sheriff's office said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 35-year-old Toledo resident was driving in a Mazda north on US-23 in Summerfield Township around 9:55 a.m. when there was a dispute with a 21-year-old Ohio man driving a Dodge, investigators said in a statement.

The 35-year-old produced a handgun and fired it, according to the release.

"Both vehicles then exited US-23 onto Summerfield Rd. and stopped on the exit ramp," sheriff's officials wrote. "Once stopped, a confrontation occurred between the drivers."

A sheriff's deputy spotted the encounter and stopped to investigate. After speaking with both drivers, the older man was arrested and held at the Monroe County Jail, authorities reported.

He was expected to be arraigned in Monroe County's 1st District Court.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.