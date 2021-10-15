Boy, 6, killed in single-vehicle crash Thursday in Monroe Co.

A 6-year-old boy is dead after he was ejected Thursday from a pickup truck that crashed into a ditch in Monroe County, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Grafton near Ash Road in Ash Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, a black Dodge Ram was traveling north on Grafton when the driver, a 27-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle. The pickup left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, police said.

The 6-year-old, who was in the truck's rear seat, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Medics took the boy to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

They also evaluated the driver at the scene and he was not taken to a hospital.

Officials said they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. They also said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Michigan State Police's Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

