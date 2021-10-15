Police cite natural causes in woman's death at Faster Horses festival

Lansing — Michigan State Police have closed a three-month investigation into the July 17 death of a woman attending a summer music festival.

Lt. Brian Oleksyk, a spokesperson for the State Police First District headquarters in Lansing, confirmed Friday an autopsy and toxicology tests have determined Melissa Donna Havens, 30, of Croswell, died of natural causes at the two-day Faster Horses Festival at the Michigan International Speedway in Jackson County.

“This was from natural causes, there was no foul play involved," said Oleksyk, who declined to elaborate.

County death records indicate Havens died of complications of obesity, natural causes; with alcohol and drug abuse listed as other factors.

Havens was found deceased at the festival around 7:30 a.m. on July 17. She is survived by a six-year-old daughter and siblings.

Separately, three men staying in a travel trailer at a campground near the festival died the same day from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator.

