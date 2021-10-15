Inkster's Rep. Jones to remain in jail despite bid for release for alcohol treatment

Howell — State Rep. Jewell Jones will remain in jail for the near future despite efforts by his lawyer Friday, a month into Jones' incarceration, to get the Inkster Democrat's bond reinstated.

Byron Nolen, Jones' lawyer, asked Livingston County Circuit Judge Michael Hatty to release Jones so the lawmaker can receive outpatient treatment for alcohol abuse during a hearing attended by about two dozen friends and family.

"We would like the defendant to get some treatment for alcohol," Nolen said. "We think it will best be suited if he’s released with conditions so he can receive that intensive treatment, outpatient, while this trial is pending."

Assistant Prosecutor Tracy Meyer argued against Jones' release, noting he was not forthcoming with officials and had indicated in one of his mental health evaluations that his last alcohol consumption was in April when at least one of his bond violations related to alleged use in September.

"Every bond violation the defendant has done, he has increased the level of defiance to the court to the point where he ended up with new felony charges," Meyer said.

Hatty said he planned to move the case along "as efficiently and expeditiously" as possible, but said he felt it was in Jones' best interest to stay in jail.

"I’m not going to put this person in the position that he could cause himself other problems while he’s out on bond," the judge said.

Jones has undergone two mental health evaluations, one conducted by community mental health professionals and a second performed by a Metro Detroit psychologist hired by the defense, Nolen said. Jones' attorney declined to detail what the reports found, but noted both mentioned alcohol and the second recommended treatment.

Nolen said Hatty has not had the chance to review the second report yet.

Jones has admitted to drinking alcohol socially, Nolen said. There has never been a question as to Jones' competency to stand trial, but only whether there are other mental health issues that should be addressed, he said.

Nolen said Jones is in a protective ward in jail and is staying upbeat.

Jones initially was arrested April 6 after his black Chevy Tahoe drifted in and out of lanes along Interstate 96 before pulling off the roadway, according to Michigan State Police reports. His blood alcohol content was 0.19, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the police report.

He was accused of struggling with troopers after the crash and allegedly told officers that he'd call the governor and that he had oversight of the Michigan State Police budget.

Jones appeared in court three times in recent months for three separate bond violations.

In June, Jones was accused of misrepresenting the circumstances surrounding military orders that prevented him from getting his court-ordered drug and alcohol testing. Instead of being at training with the Michigan National Guard at Camp Grayling, as he represented to the court, Jones tagged himself on Facebook as being at Planet Fitness in Wayne. Legislative records showed was in Lansing for committee meetings.

In July, Jones was fined $1,000 for a bond violation in which he failed to pay the fee to keep his alcohol monitor tether on.

His final bond violation in September, the one that resulted in the Sept. 14 bond revocation, occurred when prosecutors alleged his alcohol tether had registered alcohol use and then been tampered with. Jones is alleged to have rolled his sock up under the tether for several hours.

Jones was charged with additional felonies after being taken into custody Sept. 14 related to a handcuff key he is alleged to have brought into the jail. According to the jail, Jones had just completed a strip search in the jail's shower room when the key clattered to the floor with a bit of clear tape attached.

"Inmate Jones stated to me that he usually has this on him and that he forgot about it being taped to his foot," a Livingston County deputy said in the incident report.

When the deputy told Jones the key was concerning and would require a report, Jones said he understood, according to the report. The incident resulted in charges of bringing a weapon into a county jail and attempting to escape custody while awaiting trial on a felony.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com