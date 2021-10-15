U.S. to open land borders with Canada, Mexico to vaccinated foreign travelers Nov. 8

The White House is expected to announce Friday the U.S. will open its land borders with Canada and Mexico to foreign travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Nov. 8, according to a White House official.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the borders would reopen in early November.

The move means Michigan's border with Canada will reopen to people traveling to the U.S. for non-essential reasons, as tourists or to visit friends and family for the first time since March 2020 because of the pandemic.

Travelers crossing U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will be required to present proof of vaccination to a Customs and Border Protection officer upon request. By January, foreign nationals traveling across the land border for both essential and non-essential reasons will be required to be fully vaccinated.

The policy change comes after months of pressure from lawmakers, local officials and separated families on both sides of the border left frustrated by the seemingly never-ending border closure. Canada reopened its border to vaccinated U.S. travelers over two months ago.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez