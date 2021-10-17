DTE employee killed restoring power to Brighton

A DTE Energy field employee died while working near Brighton on Sunday, a company representative said.

The employee was working to restore power to Brighton customers when he came into contact with a live cable, DTE said. His injury was fatal.

The company did not release the worker's name or other information about him.

"We are reaching out to his family, and we ask for consideration and privacy at this time of profound sadness and grieving," a DTE statement said. "We are sending our full love and support to his loved ones, and all those whose lives he touched."

