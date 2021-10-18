Break-in suspect fled into woods, called 911 when he got lost, MSP says

Turns out some accused criminals aren't so savvy or worried about giving themselves up, especially when they are lost.

A man charged with breaking into a northern Michigan home this month and fleeing ended up calling 911 because he was lost in the woods, state police said Monday.

A trooper with the MSP Cadillac Post responded to a home in Williamsburg at about 7 p.m. Oct. 6. A resident told them she had been watching TV in the living room when a man entered, the agency said in a statement.

"She screamed when she realized it was not her husband," MSP said. "Her husband came downstairs and told the man to leave."

The trooper searched the area and spotted the suspect in the backyard of a home nearby, authorities reported.

The 43-year-old allegedly fled into the woods. A canine team was called in but failed to find him.

Within hours, he called 911 to report he was lost. Dispatchers gave his coordinates to troopers and he flagged them down when the troopers arrived, police said.

He was arraigned Thursday in the county's 86th District Court on breaking and entering without permission as well as resisting and obstructing police.

Bond was set at $1,000.