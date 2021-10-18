Washtenaw couple to stand trial in 2020 obstructing police case

A Washtenaw County couple charged last year with resisting and obstructing a sheriff's deputy have been ordered to stand trial, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Monday.

Shatina and Daniel Grady El were bound over following a preliminary exam Monday with 14A-2 District Court Judge Kirk Tabbey, state officials said in a statement.

Their first appearance in Washtenaw County Circuit Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29 via Zoom.

"While we will not condone conduct by the police which endangers the public, neither will we tolerate actions by private citizens which interferes with a police investigation or threatens the safety of our law enforcement officers," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

The charges against the couple came after Nessel's office reviewed a May 26, 2020, incident.

They were accused of failing to comply with commands from sheriff's deputies working to establish a perimeter during an investigation into a shooting in Ypsilanti Township.

When Deputy Austin Pearson moved to arrest Shatina Grady El, she allegedly bit him until his arm bled. The deputy struck the woman three times to try to get her to release the bite before she allegedly bit him again, scratched his head and kicked other officers as well as a police car door, authorities have said.

Video of the encounter sparked protests.

Nessel has said Pearson's actions were found to be justified and appropriate.

Daniel Grady El was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, a two-year felony. His wife was charged with three counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, a two-year felony; one count of resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury, a four-year felony; and one count of malicious destruction of police property, a four-year felony.

