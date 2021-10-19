Benton Harbor commission declares state of emergency amid water crisis

The Benton Harbor City Commission has proclaimed a state of emergency amid a lead-in-water crisis in which state officials last week promised an "all hands on deck" approach after three straight years of lead water safety violations.

The decision was made at Monday night's commission meeting. The commission is the legislative and governing body of the city.

The commission members announced there will be a 1 p.m. Tuesday news conference to explain its decision. Mayor Marcus Muhammad could not be reached for comment.

Last week, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilcrest vowed that the state will find millions of dollars needed to replace lead service lines in 18 months, calling it an “appropriate escalation." The recently signed $70 billion state budget made a $10 million appropriation for Benton Harbor lead service line replacement.

It's part of an executive directive by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office that will continue delivery of bottled water, health care and other services for Benton Harbor residents.

State officials have been under fire for not warning residents that the water was unsafe and that the corrosion control treatments were not working. But officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said they are seeing results now, an assertion environmentalists and water experts say is misleading.

The Rev. Edward Pinkney, the president of the Benton Harbor Community Water Council activist group, said the declaration is an important decision to help bring attention and more money to the city.

Pinkney said Tuesday the state's promise to replace the pipes in 18 months instead of an original five-year plan "is good but we want it done a little bit faster."

"To make it even more important, this will say that there's an urgent matter here," Pinkney said. "And we do have a problem. I've been trying to get the mayor to admit we have a problem. And now this tells the whole world that now the city of Benton Harbor has a real problem and we're going to do everything we can to resolve this problem."

Residents including Pinkney's group and national and state environmental organizations are seeking federal intervention in the impoverished Michigan city. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Region 5 is reviewing the petition. It follows three consecutive years of lead-in-water results that have exceeded state and federal action levels.

