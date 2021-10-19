Fort Street closed at Rouge River for bridge inspection

Detroit — Another road block due to infrastructure may slow southwest Detroit drivers this week.

The Fort Street (M-85) bridge over the Rouge River is closed through Friday for inspection.

An intensive inspection is required after the drawbridge was stuck upright for "a couple of days," according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, and crews need to get a closer look. During this inspection, Fort is closed between Oakwood and Miller.

It's not the only project closing Fort.

The roadway has been closed just before the bridge, between Miller and Woodmere, for a road upheaval on Dearborn Street, a situation still being investigated by the City of Detroit and utility companies.

Throughout the years, the Fort bridge has been closed for a variety of reasons, including electrical problems in 2018.

The bridge, constructed in 1926, was rebuilt starting in 2013 and reopened more than 2.5 years later. The project also included upgrading utilities and replacing the double-leaf bascule bridge with a single-leaf-style that includes overhead counterweights.