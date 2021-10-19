Haitian gang seeks $1M ransom per hostage in kidnapping that includes Michigan family

A Haitian gang that has taken responsibility for kidnapping a group of missionaries, which include members of a family from west Michigan, is demanding a $17 million ransom for the group's release, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday morning.

Five of the 17 captured missionaries are members of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County, the church's minister confirmed Monday. They are all of the same family. At least one more family member is in Haiti but was not among the group that was abducted.

The 400 Mawozo gang said it is behind the attack. They are demanding $1 million for each of the 17 captured missionaries, which include 16 Americans and one Canadian.

The gang has escalated its kidnapping recently and is apparently behind a series of kidnappings of large groups, the New York Times reported. It also is blamed for kidnapping police officers, businessmen, priests and nuns and for killing a famous sculptor.

The missionaries were captured Saturday as they left an orphanage outside of Port-au-Prince.

They are part of a group organized through Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based nonprofit that describes itself as a channel for Mennonite, Amish and other conservative Anabaptist groups to do humanitarian and missionary work.

Christian Aid Ministries has declined to release details of the group members or their mission work, citing safety concerns. Its latest update, published Monday, asks for prayer for the hostages.

