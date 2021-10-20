Michigan: To prevent COVID-19 infection in kids, avoid crowds this Halloween

The state health department is advising homeowners to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters and to maintain safe distancing this Halloween to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also recommended kids in indoor or crowded outdoor settings wear a mask to prevent spreading or contracting the coronavirus.

“Because many of our young Michiganders are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, we urge everyone to take precautions to participate safely,” Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a press release.

The guidance is largely similar to last year's advice, though there was a stronger emphasis last year on finding alternative ways to celebrate Halloween that didn't include going door-to-door.

This year, the state also encouraged those over the age of 12 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Other tips included avoiding large crowds or groups around houses, frequent hand-washing, leave treats on tables or distribution areas to avoid contact and allow for trick-or-treaters to spread out.

The department warned against double-masking with a cloth mask and costume mask if the use of both causes difficulty breathing. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, the release said.

The department also advised children and adults over the age of 6 months to get the flu vaccine and recommended a "neighborhood costume parade" to keep space between kids.

