First lady Jill Biden adds visit with Saginaw Chippewa tribe to Michigan trip

Washington — First lady Jill Biden has added a stop to her Michigan trip on Sunday, planning to hold a listening session on youth mental health with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, the White House said Thursday.

Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will also visit the tribe's Ziibiwing Center museum Sunday afternoon, according to a schedule released by the White House.

Biden will then travel to Detroit to speak at the annual dinner of Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, a Jewish school.

She will be the guest speaker at the school's 4:30 p.m. dinner at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center, where the "outstanding leadership" honoree will be Mary Barra, CEO and chair of General Motors Co.

Yeshiva Beth Yehudah has campuses in Southfield and Oak Park, and describes itself as Michigan's largest and oldest Jewish educational institution in Michigan.

After the dinner, Biden will head on to Charleston, South Carolina, where on Monday she is scheduled to visit the Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the White House said.

Biden was in Michigan last month when she spoke at Oakland Community College during a trip with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and advocated for two years of free community college.

The community college proposal has been part of husband President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Agenda, though lawmakers this week suggested it is likely to be cut as the package is pared down in size and cost.

The first lady also was in Michigan in May to tour a pop-up vaccine clinic at Grand Rapids Community College's DeVos campus, where she stressed the importance of vaccinations and voiced support for states that have offered incentives, including cash prizes, to entice people to get their doses.

