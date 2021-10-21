Michigan man accused of hiding crystal meth in dictionary, cigarette pack

It's the definition of busted.

A Northern Michigan man accused of smuggling crystal meth in a box disguised as a dictionary is in jail, Michigan State Police said.

Ross Gary Smith, 37, of Tustin, was arraigned in 84th District Court in Cadillac on one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of being a habitual offender- fourth offense. A judge set his bond at $25,000 cash surety and scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 2.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the possession charge.

State police said troopers with the Seventh District Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle at about 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday on East River near North Mitchell streets in Cadillac.

Troopers found the driver, identified as Smith, had a white crystal substance on him. The substance was tested and results said it was methamphetamine, according to authorities.

They said they found the substance hidden inside a lock box disguised as a dictionary on the passenger seat and inside a cigarette pack on the dashboard.

Troopers then arrested Smith and took him to the Wexford County Jail.

