Man accused of trying to lure teen in Monroe County charged with felonies

A Van Buren Township man has been charged after allegedly luring who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for an inappropriate relationship, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Dennis Noles was arraigned Friday in 1st District Court on three felony charges: child abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, investigators said in a statement.

The 25-year-old was arrested Thursday following an investigation and undercover operation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response (V.I.P.E.R.) Task Force, according to the release.

He had been slated to meet a teen in Petersburg, authorities reported. Other details were not released Friday.

Noles was held at the Monroe County jail on a $7,500 bond.