Frost advisory issued for much of Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued the first frost advisory of the season for most of southeastern Michigan through Sunday morning.

The frost warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday for all of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties, as well as the counties of Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe.

Temperatures are expected to drop in the low to mid 30s overnight with light to calm winds, which will result in frost formation.

"Frost could could harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered," the weather service said. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

In southern and western Michigan, frost advisories have been issued over similar time frames for Montcalm, Gratiot, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Jackson, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale counties.

Forecast:Marginal risk of excessive rain fall Sunday

The seasonably cool temperatures will be followed by a small chance for excessive rainfall on Sunday, with moderate amounts south of Interstate 69 and higher risks of significant rainfall from Interstate 94 to the Ohio border.

"Widespread rain will then continue on Monday and expand to include much/all of the forecast area," according to the weather service's forecast discussion.