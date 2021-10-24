4 injured in crash involving MSP trooper, driver in Hayes Township

A Michigan State Police trooper was struck Friday night by a vehicle that crossed the center line of the rwhile taking a prisoner to Charlevoix County Jail; four people were taken to hospitals.

The incident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. on Boyne City Road near Quarterline in Hayes Township, police said.

The trooper was taking a prisoner to the Charlevoix County Jail when a vehicle crossed the center line and toward the patrol vehicle. The trooper made an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision, police said, but was struck by a blue minivan occupied by two people.

The driver of the minivan, a 42-year-old Charlevoix man, was taken to Munson Healthcare Hospital in Charlevoix and later was taken to jail.

His passenger, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. She suffered a broken ankle and later was released, police said.

The trooper and his passenger were taken to McLaren Hospital for their injuries and later released.

The crash remains under investigation. Police believe drugs were a factor in the crash.

