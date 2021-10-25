16-month-old from Ann Arbor being treated for gunshot wound to head

Ann Arbor — A 16-month old boy is currently being treated at University of Michigan C.S. Mott's children's hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials.

At 1:08 p.m. Ann Arbor police received a phone call from the 700 block of North Maple Road reporting an infant with an injury to the head, according to a release.

Officers were able to locate the father of the infant while he was transporting the child from their home to the hospital.

Officers and firefighters took over transport of the infant and upon arrival at the hospital, it was determined the child sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.

The child is currently being treated in the ER.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please call Det/Sgt Dawn Murphy at 734.794.6930 or dmurphy@a2gov.org.

Tips can be made at the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734.794.6939 or tips@a2gov.org.