Western Michigan officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

Associated Press

Kentwood — A western Michigan police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man overnight after officers were called to a house to investigate a reported stabbing, police said.

Kentwood police officers found an active fight inside the house and a 60-year-old man armed with a knife when they arrived at the residence about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

An officer then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Details of the events that immediately preceded the shooting were not immediately released and police have not released the man's name, pending family notification.

Police said they found one person with multiple stab wounds and that person was hospitalized in stable condition. A second person was treated at the scene for minor knife wounds.

The officer involved in the deadly shooting was placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure following police-involved shootings, while the Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting.