Here's how much more rain to expect over next 2 days

The Detroit News

Get ready for more rain over the next two days.

Showers are expected to begin Thursday night and continue through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Portions of Metro Detroit will see rainfall ranging from a quarter to a half-inch near Howell to a half- to 1 inch from Port Huron to Detroit. Monroe is expected to see up to 1.5 inches.

Temperatures will reach 61 Thursday and then rain returns during the night, the weather service said. Friday temperatures are expected between 47 and 52 in the morning, and up to 58 by afternoon, with a 90% to 100% change of rain.

The new totals will add to those after widespread rain that started the workweek, leading to lakeshore flood advisories and breaking rainfall records in Detroit and Flint.

By Monday evening, Detroit Metro Airport had gotten 1.16 inches of rain, beating the Oct. 25 record of 1.09 inches set in 1991. Flint set a record with 1.12 inches, breaking a record set in 1939 of 0.71 inches, weather service records show.