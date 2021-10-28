High winds, rain Friday spark lakeshore flood watch for Wayne, Monroe counties

The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood watch for Wayne and Monroe counties as high winds and rain reach the region Friday.

The watch is in effect through Saturday morning, the weather service said.

"Prolonged easterly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph through Friday night will allow for elevated water levels over western Lake Erie," the notice read. "The peak winds, highest waves, and highest water levels are expected to be Friday afternoon and evening, when winds will likely peak around 35 mph."

Roads and low-lying properties could be affected, and shoreline erosion is possible, the weather service said.

Some areas could see nearly an inch of rain as temperatures reach the 50s, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued a flood warning until further notice for

the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

The river climbed above the flood stage of 6.5 feet by 9:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the warning. The river is expected to crest at 6.8 feet Friday night.

A small craft advisory is in effect until noon Saturday for parts of Lake St. Clair, including from Detroit River to North Cape, the weather service said.

Wind gusts could peak near 30 knots around 3 p.m. Friday, according to the advisory.

"The largest significant waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet," the weather service said.

Another small craft advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday for parts of Saginaw Bay near Port Austin and Harbor Beach as wave heights could reach 7 feet, the weather service said.

NWS predicts a 40% chance of showers on Saturday and more wind as the mercury hovers in the 50s. Lows should drop into the 40s.

Calmer conditions are expected on Halloween, when highs could top out near 60, several degrees above average for the date.