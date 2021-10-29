Police seek tips on Friday gas station burglaries in Oakland, Wayne counties

Pontiac — Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying suspects involved in gas station burglaries early Friday in Pontiac and Rochester Hills and two others in Livonia.

The Oakland County burglaries are believed the work of the same suspects, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, but it's unclear whether the Livonia incidents are connected.

In both Oakland County cases, a four-person crew pulled into the station in a white Dodge Charger and used a sledgehammer to smash through glass doors. Three suspects, all wearing hoodies or baseball caps and gloves, looted cash from the register.

The first burglary happened about 1:30 a.m. in Rochester Hills at a Mobile Mart at 1020 W. Auburn.

A deputy on patrol near Auburn and Livernois around 3:38 a.m. saw the front door was shattered, according to a preliminary report from the sheriff's office. A gas station surveillance video showed three suspects enter the building, one with a sledgehammer and make an unsuccessful attempt to break into the cash register.

The Pontiac burglary occurred at a Marathon station at 1500 S. Opdyke Road about 2:18 a.m. In that incident the driver remained in a white Dodge Charger, described as a retired police car, as three suspects smashed through the main entrance door. One wore a white ball cap, glasses, and a light-colored long sleeved shirt and jeans. Two other suspects were dressed in dark hoodies or ball caps and dark pants. All three wore face coverings or masks, according to a preliminary report.

In that break-in the thieves fled with the cash register and other items.

Separately, Livonia police reported two gas station break-ins at 4 a.m. in which a dark colored Dodge Durango was the suspect vehicle. In those cases, there also were four suspects, including one carrying a sledgehammer and another with a crowbar.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests of the persons responsible.

Tipsters should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and will remain anonymous.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319