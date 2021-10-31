Buyer will find 122 years of history in Eaton County schoolhouse

Rachel Greco

Lansing State Journal

Potterville — Patty Daly’s affection for the 122-year-old, one-room schoolhouse off Hartel Road was instantaneous.

About six years ago she drove past the sturdy, brick building, located between Potterville and Grand Ledge, and was hooked.

“I saw it and just fell in love with its charm, its history, and its beauty,” Daly said. "All it took for me was to come inside …”

Daly, who lives in Delta Township, bought it soon after.

Formerly Merrill Rural School or Benton Township, No. 2, the school was built in 1899, a date etched in stone above the front entrance. For nearly 40 years as many as 45 students at a time, in grades first through eighth, attended classes there.

You’ll find names carved into the bricks on the side of its exterior. Daly believes they could belong to former students.

Behind the building is its original carriage house where the school’s teacher would house their horse and carriage. There's an outhouse. A working water pump sits at the front of the property.

Daly planned to open an antique store there. She put a new roof on the school, carriage house and outhouse, installed a new front door, exterior lighting and new front steps, which were placed over the old ones.

Then life got in the way and halted the project, Daly said.

The property went on the market for $89,900. A listing on realtor.com Sunday showed a sale was contigent.

Daly hopes whoever buys it will leave the one-room schoolhouse standing. It was one of the 226 built more than a century ago to provide education to students throughout Eaton County.

“It would break my heart if somebody tore this down,” Daly said. “It’s a piece of history.”

Inside the 976-square-foot schoolhouse, the ceiling is wood beadboard. Delicate carvings can be found at the top of the wood doorways.

“Isn’t the ceiling incredible?” Daly asked as she walked inside the school.

The furnishings fit the building’s original use. A chalkboard runs the length of one wall. A teacher’s desk sits at the front of the open room and there are three antique student desks sitting on a track to one side.

About half of the county’s one-room schoolhouses are still standing, said Jan Sedore, who serves on the Eaton County Historical Commission, but the former Merrill Rural School is unique in that it hasn’t yet been renovated for another use.

“That’s very unusual,” said Sedore, who helped research and write “Rural Schools of Eaton County, Michigan,” a book with details on every one of them.

Sedore estimates that about half of the county’s one-room schoolhouses, evenly spaced when they were built so that no child needed to walk more than 2 miles to class, still stand but most have been reimagined.

“There’s a lot of them still around but a lot of them have turned into homes,” Sedore said.

Only one, Strange School in Oneida Township, still operates as a school.

The schoolhouses still evoke memories for residents like her, who grew up attending classes inside one.

“People still remember the games they played there, the teacher they had,” Sedore said. “They can pick out what was added on to a school and how it used to look.”

After Merrill Rural School closed its doors to students in 1938, Potterville Public Schools took ownership. It sat vacant for nearly two decades before it changed hands again.

The school has had several owners over the years, and Daly isn’t the first to imagine a new use for it.

According to “Rural Schools of Eaton County, Michigan,” a couple who bought it in the late 1980s had hoped to turn it into a museum.

But over the last century, it has remained largely as-is.

Daly keeps an aged tambourine she found in one of the buildings on the property on one of the desks inside. Over the last few years, she collected antique books and other items, including an American Flag, to showcase inside the school.

In the month since the property has been for sale there has been some interest, Daly said.

She’s hopeful for its future.

“It’s a beautiful piece of property and it would just be awful if somebody did not want to preserve it, keep it intact and take care for it.”