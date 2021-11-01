Food assistance available for Oakland, Macomb residents after flooding

Lansing — A food assistance program is available to low-income residents of Oakland and Macomb counties who experienced hardship due to summer flooding, the governor's office announced Monday.

Those who were affected by late June flooding and did not receive food assistance benefits during July 2021 can apply for federal Disaster Food Assistance Program benefits beginning Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will accept in-person applications on six days at locations in each of the two counties.

Eligible households will receive a one-time payment to spend on food that is $430 for a household of two and $782 for a household of four.

“Michiganders in Macomb and Oakland counties were among those who saw their homes, property, and prized possessions damaged by historic flooding this year,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release. “In Michigan we look out for one another, and as governor, I want to ensure that every family can recover and thrive through difficult times. I am proud of the work MDHHS is doing to deliver disaster food assistance to impacted families in Macomb and Oakland.”

Whitmer in September received approval for a disaster declaration from President Joe Biden for Macomb and Oakland counties. In August, Biden approved assistance for residents in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

MDHHS will assist residents in applying for Disaster Food Assistance Program benefits. To be eligible, applicants must:

Have lived in Macomb or Oakland counties on June 25, 2021.

Not have received food assistance benefits in July 2021, commonly known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Food Assistance Program benefits in Michigan.

Meet income requirements for family size based on the household's take-home income and accessible liquid resources during the disaster benefit period, minus unreimbursed disaster expenses. That translates to an income of approximately 150% of the federal poverty level. By comparison, eligibility for traditional food assistance is based on an income that is 130% of the poverty level.

Be directly affected by the flooding, which means the household has experienced at least one of the following due to the disaster: Destroyed or spoiled food; disaster-related personal injury; lost or no access to income due to the disaster, including reduced, terminated or delayed receipt of income, for a large part of the benefit period; the need for home or business repairs; temporary shelter expenses; evacuation or relocation expenses.

Under federal requirements MDHHS will complete an in-person interview with each applicant before the disaster food assistance can be approved.

Applicants must provide verification of their identity and should bring proof of residence, income and liquid assets such as the amount of money in their bank accounts during the disaster period, if possible. Proof of citizenship is not required.

Face masks will be required at all sites.

People who are elderly or have a disability will have access to prioritized lines, seating, water, handicap-accessible parking and restrooms, and other accommodations as needed.

Households approved for Disaster Food Assistance Program benefits will be issued a Bridge Card, an electronic benefits card similar to a debit card that can be used to redeem their food assistance benefits at eligible retail stores and farmers markets.

In both counties, applications will be accepted 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 8 and 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 9.

Locations to apply are three Kensington churches; one in Macomb County, Kensington Church, 25000 Hall Road, Clinton Township, and two in Oakland County, 4640 S. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion, and 1825 E. Square Lake Road, Troy.

Benefits will be available 24 hours after approval. Households should redeem the benefits promptly. For a list of SNAP authorized retailers, including farmers markets and farm stands, please see USDA's SNAP retailer locator.