Gov. Whitmer calls for $5B insurance refund for Michigan drivers

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association to return a $5 billion surplus and provide "refund checks" to every resident with auto insurance.

The Democratic governor made the request in a letter Monday to Kevin Clinton, executive director of the association, which, under state law, levies an assessment each year to cover claims for those catastrophically injured in car accidents.

The association's surplus has grown from $2.4 billion at the end of 2020 to $5 billion as of June 30, according to Whitmer's letter. The change is "partly a reflection of the cost-saving measures" included in the state's auto insurance overhaul approved in 2019 by the Legislature and signed by Whitmer.

"The over $5 billion surplus accumulated by the MCCA belongs to Michiganders and should be put in people’s pockets immediately with a refund check," Whitmer said in a statement. "As we stay laser focused on growing our economy and ushering in a new era of prosperity, we need to use every resource we have to help people thrive.

"A refund check to working families will help us continue to put Michiganders first and drive down costs."

Clinton didn't immediately respond Monday morning to a request for comment.

Before the changes in 2019, Michigan drivers were broadly required to have unlimited personal injury protection as part of their auto insurance with the MCCA assessment being paid by everyone with a policy.

After the changes, the MCCA had liability for policies issued before July 2, 2020, and for new policies in which drivers chose unlimited coverage. The MCCA can only charge insurers for policies that continued to feature unlimited coverage.

Last November,the claims association announced its assessment charged per vehicle was decreasing to $86 for the period beginning July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, a 14% reduction. The association said the reduction was "primarily the result from savings created by cost controls for medical treatment and other changes" made in the 2019 auto insurance law.

The Legislature created the MCCA. But its website describes the entity as "a nonprofit unincorporated association of which every insurance company that sells automobile or motorcycle coverage in Michigan is required to be a member."

