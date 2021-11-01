Huron-Clinton Metroparks offer annual pass discount to early birds

Acting early to get 2022's annual pass for the Huron-Clinton Metroparks system comes with a few bonuses beyond passage into the parks.

Residents who buy one before the end of the year will get a $5 discount on the price and will have extra weeks to enjoy the parks.

The pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

Beginning Jan. 1, the Metroparks annual pass at full cost will be $40 for residents and $29 for residents 62 and older. The cost for non-residents is $45, and $34 for seniors.

“Purchasing an annual pass is the best way to experience everything our diverse Metroparks have to offer,” said Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, in a news release. “Plus, it’s a great value. Nothing else matches it in terms of what you get and how affordable it can be to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, which the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced just how important that can be.”

Managed by the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority, 13 properties are in the park system: Delhi, Dexter-Huron, Hudson Mills, Huron Meadows, Indian Springs, Kensington, Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair, Lower Huron, Oakwoods, Stony Creek, Willow and Wolcott Mill.

An updated parks website debuted last week.

Those who purchase an annual pass online this year will be asked to create an account. Those who have previously purchased annual passes can still use the same account login information. They can then use that same login information when registering for programs, reserving picnic shelters and other services.

Passes can be purchased at metroparks.com or at any Metroparks toll booth or park office.