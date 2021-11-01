Feds award Midland, Gladwin region $54M to aid in flood recovery, mitigation

Washington — Federal housing officials have awarded $54.5 million to the Midland and Gladwin areas to help with disaster relief and rebuilding related to the dam failures in May 2020.

The funding was announced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of $2 billion awarded to help in the recovery from 15 major disasters in 10 states in an effort to provide supplemental aid to regions hit hardest by disasters in 2020 or 2021.

The office of U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar said the catastrophic flooding caused by the dam failures in Midland and Gladwin counties was the only eligible disaster in Michigan during the covered time period.

The money was approved as part of a short-term spending bill signed by President Joe Biden on Sept. 30.

"This is significant funding for Midland, Gladwin and the region," said Moolenaar, a Midland Republican. "I have been working with local leaders to address the needs of our community, and I know this funding will make a positive difference for the future of our region."

The funds may be used for "disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, economic revitalization and mitigation in the most impacted and distressed areas," according to HUD.

The department said the aid is intended to both recover from and build resilience to natural disasters, including climate disasters, with a specific focus on low- and moderate-income populations.

“These disaster recovery and mitigation funds are essential to advancing the Biden-Harris administration’s climate and equity priorities by building long-term and inclusive resilience to the impacts of climate change, particularly for underserved and marginalized communities,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement.

“With these allocations, we are addressing climate justice in hard-hit communities that can now begin the process of building back better from disasters and improving long-term, equitable resilience to future impacts of climate change.”

The Edenville and Sanford dams on the Tittabawassee River were breached May 19, 2020, after heavy rains and winds, emptying Wixom Lake and flooding parts of the Midland area. More than 10,000 people were evacuated, and the flooding caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

Then-President Donald Trump in July 2020 approved a major disaster declaration request by the state after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration estimated the damage across a five-county area as roughly $190 million in losses for residents and $55 million in damage to public infrastructure.

mburke@detroitnews.com