Snow showers arrive across lower Michigan

The Detroit News

Some of the first snowflakes of the season are falling in the southern portions of lower Michigan, with a potential for some slippery road conditions in west Michigan on Tuesday night.

"Reinforced cold air over the Great Lakes with westerly winds is keeping Lake Michigan activated today," the National Weather Service says. "This set up will continue producing lake clouds with isolated to scattered light rain/snow showers streaming into parts of southeast Michigan."

Radar early Tuesday shows a band of clouds producing light rain and a few snow showers from Benton Harbor through Kalamazoo and Jackson, and north of Ann Arbor.

It's a weather pattern that will stick around a little while.

"... light rain/snow showers will be possible periodically for the next few days as a series of weak disturbances track overhead," the weather service says.

But the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids warns the situation in west Michigan could be a little more serious starting Tuesday evening, and a hazardous weather advisory is in effect for the counties of Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson.

"There is a chance for snow showers this evening into the night to be heavy enough in some locations for minor accumulations on grass and slick roads on bridges and overpasses," the Grand Rapids agency says.

Meanwhile, northern Michigan's forecast warns of heavier snow.

"Accumulating snow is expected today and tonight across the traditional lake effect regions of northwest lower and eastern upper Michigan," the weather service says. "The greatest potential for accumulating snow will be inland from the lakeshores, and especially across the higher terrain areas."