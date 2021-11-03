Boil-water advisories lifted for Novi, Walled Lake

A boil water advisory in Commerce Township, Novi and Walled Lake has been lifted, the Great Lakes Water Authority says.

The advisory Sunday was due to a break in a 48-inch transmission main located in the area of 14 Mile and Drake. Crews were able to partially isolate the break.

Following the water main break, the Great Lakes Water Authority coordinated with the three municipalities that issued precautionary boil water advisories to conduct water quality testing.

This testing was done to confirm that the water is safe to consume and cook with and met all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations.

"Results for each of the two rounds of water quality testing have come back clear and the boil water advisories for Commerce Township, Novi and Walled Lake have been lifted, effective immediately," said Cheryl Porter, chief operating officer of water & field services.