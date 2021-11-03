Michigan adds 9,764 cases, 137 deaths from COVID-19 over two days

Michigan added 9,764 cases and 137 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, including cases from Tuesday.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services push the overall totals to 1,137,748 confirmed cases and 22,247 deaths since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

The state averaged 4,882 cases per day over the two days. Of the latest deaths reported, 75 were identified during a vital records review, state health officials noted.

So far this week, the state has added 19,077 and 202 deaths from the virus.

Last week, the state has added 23,801 cases and 244 deaths, a slight increase in cases from the previous week when the state added 23,109 cases and 299 deaths from the virus.

The weekly record of 50,892 cases was set Nov. 15-21. The second-highest weekly total was 47,316 Nov. 22-28.

The proportion of kids getting sick with COVID-19 in the state also is increasing. In Michigan, over 50% of children hospitalized have no reported underlying conditions.

Outbreaks have steadily been increasing with more than 100 in K-12 schools last week, which have led to an increase in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. MIS-C is a condition in children where multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. There are 172 cases in the state, the majority, or 70.9%, are in the ICU. There have been five deaths.

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which health experts hoped would bolster confidence in vaccinations.

About 68.5% of Michigan's population age 16 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.

State officials set a goal of reaching 70% and hosted a lottery initiative to give those who received their vaccinations the chance to win cash prizes.

About 59.4% of Michigan residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Roll out of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds could occur in November after Pfizer's vaccine for children was approved by the FDA and more than 840,000 children of that age are in Michigan. As of Tuesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has not voted on recommendation for pediatric vaccines.

The state health department estimates less than 1% of vaccinated people in Michigan are contracting the virus.

Michigan's latest data

Michigan remains at a high transmission rate. The case rate here has been increasing for three and a half months.

Only two states had reported more cases of COVID-19 than Michigan over a seven-day span from Oct. 21-26, based on state data.

Statewide positivity increased to 11.4% from 11.3% the week prior, according to data from Tuesday.

About 99% of positive tests available for sequencing in Michigan were identified as the delta variant over the last four weeks.

There were 100 new outbreaks at K-12 schools in Michigan in the past week for a total of 393 ongoing outbreaks. About 7% of school districts have rescinded their school mask policies bringing the total to 42% of school districts mandating masks.

Case rates among children are higher in counties where school districts do not have mask policies, according to the state health department.

About 10.5% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, up from 10.2% the week prior.

As of Monday, 2,144 people are hospitalized with the virus. At least 578 adults are in the ICU and 289 are on ventilators. There has been an average of 1,558 emergency room visits related to COVID every day in the state.

The majority of patients hospitalized from the virus are unvaccinated, the state health department has said.

As of Oct. 25, Michigan has more than 17,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants — the majority, or 13,667 cases, being B.1.1.7 — the "alpha" variant.

The delta variant accounts for 7,853 known cases and has spread statewide.

The virus is blamed for more than 748,000 deaths and 46.1 million confirmed infections in the United States.

The state considered 1 million people recovered from the virus as of Friday.

