Michigan health leaders urge parents to vaccinate younger kids against COVID

Michigan pediatricians and state leaders in public health are urging parents to vaccinate their elementary-aged children against COVID-19 after the first child-sized shots received emergency authorization by federal officials.

The final sign-off by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday means that 28 million children ages 5 to 11 are eligible a lower dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

In Michigan, that includes about 825,000 children in the 5 to 11 age group who can start getting immunized against COVID-19 today, according to Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department.

The state has so far received shipments of just under 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, Hertel told reporters on a call, noting that many health providers and pharmacies around the state are already taking appointments as of Wednesday morning.

Officials said that many local health departments in Michigan are also working with school districts and other community organizations to administer vaccines to eligible children.

Dr. Matthew Hornik, a practicing pediatrician and president of the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said that the benefits of the vaccine for children "greatly" outweigh the risks, noting that the number of children in Michigan infected and ill with COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses is "dramatically increasing."

"Our clinics, emergency departments and hospitals are all reaching capacity. More than 450 children under the age of 12 become infected with COVID-19 each day," Hornik said.

With more confirmed cases, more children are being hospitalized with the virus and higher rates kids are being admitted to intensive care units since last month, as well, Hornik said.

He said hospital staffing is strained as providers are also caring for high rates of the disease respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) since the start of the summer, as well as more children seeking care in emergency rooms with mental and behavioral health issues.

"The number of children needing care surpassing our state's staffing and resource capacities and straining our healthcare workforce as at unprecedented levels," Hornik said.

He cited a "startling" statistic is that COVID-19 is now the sixth leading cause of death in children.

"Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible, if you're eligible and make sure your family is up to date on all their other vaccines, including your annual flu shots," Hornik said. "The vaccine is safe effective and the best way to keep our children healthy and in the classroom this year."

Physicians stressed that clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine showed it to be safe and more than 90% effective at protecting children from serious illness or hospitalization. Getting children vaccinated is also important for reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19, as well as mitigating the risk of further mutations of the virus, they said.

"Yesterday's decision will help move us forward towards safer classrooms, family gatherings, participation in sports celebrations and all kinds of other milestones," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive and an infectious disease physician.

"While most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and some have no symptoms at all, there is no way to know how severe and an individual case will be."

Across the country, more than 1.9 million cases have been reported among children ages 5 to 11, and about 8,300 children have been hospitalized to date, with about a third of those requiring treatment in the ICU.

In Michigan, the state had confirmed nearly 200,000 cases of COVID in kids younger than 19 and at least 20 deaths in children ages 10 to 19, as of Monday.

Bagdasarian and others highlighted the many severe COVID cases and hospitalizations in younger people, stressing that the risk is higher for children with underlying conditions such as asthma.

The child-sized Pfizer vaccine is a third of the adult dose and administered in two shots, 21 days apart.

The reportedly "mild" side effects of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children are the same as those for those symptoms common in adults, such as pain at the injection site, fatigue and fever, Bagdasarian said.

"But these symptoms should resolve in 24 to 48 hours, and they're mild when compared to the potential effects of COVID-19 infection," she said.

Surveys have suggested some parents are reluctant to sign their younger children kids up for the shots. A poll out last week from Kaiser Family Foundation found just 27% of parents of children 5 to 11 said they plan to get them vaccinated “right away,” while 30% said they would “definitely not” get the shot for their 5- to 11-year-olds.

The top concerns that parents cited about vaccinating their younger children were related to potential unknown long-term effects and side effects of the vaccine.

Bagdasarian said while experts don't yet have data on potential long-term consequences of the vaccines, there also isn't data on the effects of COVID-19 infection in the long term.

"The virus simply has not been around long enough, nor have the vaccines," she said. "But we can tell you that, based on giving the vaccine to millions and millions of individuals, we have not seen the types of negative consequences that we do see the COVID-19 viral infection."

Bagdasarian acknowledged that Michigan has seen more vaccine hesitancy with younger individuals in the state, noting that the 12- to 15-year-old age group has hovered around 40% in terms of vaccine initiation. That's compared to older age groups, such as those over 65, among whom vaccine uptake is 85%.

"All we can do to combat this is have conversations like this — to continue having dialogue to continue talking about the vaccines," she said. "Talk to your pediatricians, your family physician, if you're concerned about giving your child a vaccine."

Bagdasarian added that she is planning to vaccinate her own son as soon as she can.

It is also recommended that even children who tested positive for COVID previously should still get vaccinated once they no longer have an active infection, Bagdasarian said.

"Simply because we don't know enough about natural immunity," she said. "We don't know how long it lasts or how protective it is."

Minors ages 5 to 17 need a parent or legal guardian to provide written consent for COVID-19 vaccination, but the shots are available at no cost and regardless of health insurance or immigration status, officials said.

mburke@detroitnews.com