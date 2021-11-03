Pontiac man charged in $4M unemployment aid scheme

Federal authorities have charged a Pontiac man in a scheme that allegedly defrauded jobless agencies in Michigan and other states of more than $4 million.

Jermaine "Maine" Arnett and an unknown number of associates filed hundreds of false jobless aid claims with the states of Michigan, Arizona and Maryland using just a "handful" of IP addresses and Pontiac mailing addresses, the complaint said.

They "systematically" unloaded more than $1 million off unemployment debit cards by making large cash withdrawals at ATMs in Metro Detroit, according to the complaint filed in the federal district court of the U.S. Eastern District of Michigan.

The Wednesday charges join indictments against more than three dozen other individuals accused by federal authorities of defrauding Michigan's unemployment system.

An audit of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency about a year ago estimated "hundreds of millions" of dollars were lost because of fraudulent claims at the height of the pandemic.

The unprecedented fraud activity came as Michigan struggled to address a huge rise in legitimate unemployment claims during the pandemic and attempted to implement new federal programs for those unemployed because of COVID-19.

The agency has acknowledged that, at times, it pushed through claims it suspected were fraudulent in an effort to speed processing of legitimate claims.

Arnett faces federal charges of aggravated identity theft; mail, wire and bank fraud; fraud using a false name and address money laundering; and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Arnett and associates filed more than 500 fraudulent pandemic unemployment assistance claims in Spring 2020 in Michigan, Maryland and Arizona, using three mailing addresses in Pontiac to file the claims.

At the same time those claims were being processed, Bank of America contacted federal agents about what they believed to be a criminal network in Pontiac making use of 503 unemployment prepaid debit cards, the complaint said. Between April 29 and July 1, 2020, the 503 cards were funded with more than $4 million.

Between May 1 and July 13, 2020, the cards were used to make $1.7 million in purchases and cash withdrawals, with the majority of withdrawals occurring at ATMs in Bloomfield Hills, Rochester Hills and Troy, the complaint alleged.

Maryland later unloaded and reversed about $2.5 million from the cards, "suggesting that the state became aware of activity and took action to mitigate their losses," the complaint said.

The federal filing included ATM surveillance photos of a man whom authorities identified as Arnett on May 23, 2020 wearing a Detroit jacket and making a $900 withdrawal from a Pontiac ATM on a debit card under the name of "Alexandyr Fetzer."

A separate ATM photo allegedly shows Arnett on June 9, 2020 in a T-shirt with Elvis Presley's mugshot printed on it as he made a balance inquiry at a Pontiac ATM for an account under the name of "Alexus Applegate."

Federal agents encountered Arnett, who had several controlled substance convictions between 2009 and 2017, in September 2020 while executing search warrants at one of the Pontiac addresses listed on the claims, according to the complaint. Inside the home, agents seized the Presley t-shirt, prepaid debit cards from the state of Maryland and "numerous other pre-paid, debit, and credit cards." They also recovered a handgun from the residence.

A separate suspect named Terrance Calhoun Jr. was identified in part through ATM surveillance footage in which Calhoun is shown making withdrawals with debit cards that were not under his name, according to the complaint. Investigators found Calhoun lived at one of the Pontiac addresses to which the claims were being sent.

Calhoun later admitted his role to federal authorities and identified Arnett, according to the complaint.

