Feds prompt Michigan to revise religious practice restrictions on prisoners

Washington — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it has reached a settlement with the Michigan Department of Corrections to change the state's policy limiting worship and religious activities for prisoners, as well as the kosher diet fed to Jewish inmates.

Under the agreement, Michigan corrections officials agreed to eliminate its policy that required a minimum of five people for religious services or activities. It will also remove a prohibition on group religious practices for Hindus, Yorubas, Hebrew Israelites and Thelema practitioners, unless there's evidence of a specific related security risk.

The state also agreed to do away with its requirement that Jewish prisoners eat a kosher diet year-round in order to receive kosher food for Passover meals. MDOC Director Heidi E. Washington signed the settlement document Oct. 29.

"The Michigan Department of Corrections respects the rights of individuals to practice their chosen faith and thinks these changes will improve upon our already existing religious policies and enhance the ability of prisoners to express their faith," MDOC spokesman Chris Gautz said.

The DOJ settlement follows a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit last month that sided with two Jewish prisoners in MDOC facilities who objected to a vegan menu served to accommodate prisoners' religious diets since 2013.

Their lawsuit had claimed MDOC deprived them of their right to practice their religion by not serving them kosher meat or dairy products on the Sabbath or certain holidays.

The appeals court ruling did not appear to be related to the new DOJ settlement, which was based on an investigation that dates to December 2019 under the religious freedom statute known as the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. The DOJ said state corrections officials cooperated with the probe.

Under the DOJ's terms, state Department of Corrections must provide training to staff and chaplains who will implement the policy changes within the system. As a result of the agreement, litigation over the matter is not "reasonably foreseeable," according to the settlement document.

“The religious rights of all people, including those detained inside our nation’s jails and prisons, must be protected,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

“This settlement will protect the religious practices of incarcerated persons across Michigan. The Justice Department remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that the religious rights of prisoners are respected.”

Both U.S. attorneys in Michigan — Saima Shafiq Mohsin and Andrew Byerly Birge — issued statements in support of the settlement.

“Federal law guarantees the right to freely exercise your religion to all Americans,” said Mohsin, who is acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. “We are pleased that this agreement makes it easier for prisoners in the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections to exercise this fundamental right.”

It was not immediately clear what prompted the DOJ's investigation or if it was spurred by prisoners' complaints.

The agreement between DOJ and MDOC states that all group religious services and activities that have two or more participants within a security level are allowed to meet regularly. If a religious activity or service is suspended due to a threat to safety or security of the facility, that must be documented in writing.

The department is supposed to circulate a memo to educate all MDOC facilities of the changes to policy and operating procedures, including to all wardens, deputy wardens, chaplains, corrections officers and food staff.

MDOC is also supposed to notify all prisoners of the policy changes, and chaplains are to notify Jewish prisoners annually and offer a sign-up for the Passover diet ahead of the holiday.

Under the settlement terms, Michigan officials are supposed to track and report to the DOJ twice a year all requests for group religious services by prisoners and written responses, any cancelations of the services or activities, and all requests and denials for the kosher Passover meals.

The DOJ said in the settlement agreement that it would not to file a lawsuit or otherwise initiate litigation against the Michigan Department of Corrections over the religious freedom issues addressed in the settlement, though it reserved the right to do so if the state does not implement or comply with its terms.

The settlement will be in force until the state has demonstrated "substantial" compliance for two years, with the parties indicating the state is expected to come into compliance within six months.

