Flint city official charged with OWI, resisting arrest

A Flint city official was charged Thursday in connection with a recent drunken driving incident, Michigan State Police said.

The MSP Third District Impaired Driving Action Team arrested DuVarl Murdock on Sept. 5 for operating while intoxicated as well as resisting and obstructing arrest, the agency said in a statement.

Murdock is Flint's deputy chief of staff. The 52-year-old was held at the Genesee County Jail then released pending laboratory results, according to the release.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges this week. Murdock was arraigned Thursday in 67th District Court, records show.

He has been on administrative leave since his arrest, MSP said.

In an email Thursday, city spokeswoman Melissa Brown confirmed the leave and said after an investigation ends, "a determination will be made of the employee's status of employment. There will be no further comment regarding this situation while the investigation is pending."

Murdock's attorney, Brenda Williams, said: "This matter is still in the discovery stage. All of the facts are not in and it would be inappropriate to comment at this time."