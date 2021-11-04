New jobless aid chief pledges 'transparency,' 'excellence' at troubled agency

Michigan's new director for the Unemployment Insurance Agency promised Thursday she would prioritize transparency and excellence at the troubled agency during her first interaction with lawmakers.

Director Julia Dale, a 20-year employee of the state, told legislators at the House Oversight Committee that morale is low at the agency and software changes are needed after nearly two years of unprecedented claims and ample criticism of operations at the agency.

"Morale has dipped during these difficult times," said Dale, who was appointed last week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lead the agency.

Dale noted she is the 11th director in 10 years for the agency, most recently replacing Liza Estlund Olson, who served as acting director for about a year after the November 2020 resignation of Director Steve Gray.

Dale's appointment came after a year and a half of unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, including rampant fraud attempts, a huge rise in legitimate unemployment claims and attempts to implement new federal programs for those unemployed because of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has paid out nearly $39 billion to about 2.5 million claimants, Dale said Thursday. An audit last year estimated "hundreds of millions" of dollars were connected to fraudulent claims.

"While there are certainly opportunities for improvement, it is vitally important we note the huge achievements staff have achieved," Dale said.

The new director said she intended to focus on improving and maintaining stakeholder relations, increasing training and upping recruitment of "top talent." Dale said she is also completing a tour of the agency's 12 service offices.

The agency also posted an opening for a customer service director and has begun the process of updating its operating system, Dale said.

"Modernization is central to our ability to serve this state well," she said.

Lawmakers questioned Dale closely about recent issues at the agency and noted past issues they'd had with the agency, including in the areas of transparency, communication and claims management.

"The last couple of directors, at least from my perspective, have led from behind and not the front,” said Rep. Jack O'Malley, R-Lake Ann. "This body or other bodies brought issues to the directors. They didn’t know it was happening. That tells me there wasn’t great communication with the frontline troops.”

Lawmakers across the state fielded hundreds of phone calls during the pandemic when claimants were unable to reach the agency.

"It’s the No. 1 issue our staff deals with, is unemployment claims," said state Rep. Steve Johnson, the Wayland Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee.

Johnson noted employees reached out with concerns to lawmakers but were unable to voice those worries in public because of fear of retribution. Dale said that was something she intended to address and spoke with agency managers about.

"I said I need to hear from you if there are issues going on," Dale said.

Todd Cook, a lawyer for the agency, noted the Legislature had allocated money to the agency for temporary staffing to clear the backlog of pandemic claims. But he warned them more spending may be needed.

When the agency's operating system was replaced 10 years ago, it cost about $45 million, Cook said. A new vendor may cost more.

"People should be mindful of what the cost was last time," Cook said.

